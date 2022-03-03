How Premier League relegation run-ins look for Leeds United, Newcastle United, Everton, Brentford, Burnley, Watford and Norwich City

The Whites travel to Leicester City on Saturday as they take on the Foxes at 12.30pm to kick off the weekend's Premier League action.

Up to seven teams are facing realistic prospects of being relegated but with the majority of sides at the lower end of the table having 12 or more games remaining plenty more twists and turns are to be expected.

Here, we take a look at the run-ins of Leeds and their relegation rivals as the Whites seek to maintain their Premier League status.

Leeds United

The Whites still have to face Chelsea and Manchester City but both games are at Elland Road. Marsch will take charge of games against Norwich, Watford and Brentford, in what could prove to be huge contests in United's survival prospects.

Fixtures remaining: Leicester City (A), Aston Villa (H), Norwich City (H), Wolves (A), Southampton (H), Watford (A), Chelsea (H), Crystal Palace (A), Man City (H), Arsenal (A), Brighton and Hove Albion (H), Brentford (A).

Average position of sides left to play: 10th

GETTING PREPARED: Jesse Marsch delivers instructions to his Leeds United players. Picture: PA Wire.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have put their destiny in their own hands after picking up form in recent weeks. Their run-in is looking more difficult than others, as they have to travel to Chelsea and Man City as well hosting Liverpool.

Fixtures remaining: Brighton and Hove Albion (H), Southampton (A), Chelsea (A), Everton (A), Crystal Palace (H), Tottenham Hotspur (A), Wolves (H), Leicester City (H), Norwich City (A), Liverpool (H), Man City (A), Arsenal (H), Burnley (A).

Average position of sides left to play: 9th

IN-FORM: Newcastle have put their fate back in their own hands thanks to an upturn in form. Picture: PA Wire.

Brentford

The Bees have played more games than all of their relegation rivals. They face Norwich and Burnley in their next two outings which could prove crucial in their battle to remain in the Premier League. An intriguing clash with Leeds on the last day of the campaign also awaits.

Fixtures remaining: Norwich City (A), Burnley (H), Leicester City (A), Chelsea (A), West Ham (H), Watford (A), Tottenham (H), Manchester United (A), Southampton (H), Everton (A), Leeds (H).

Average position of sides left to play: 12th

MANAGER: Everton boss Frank Lampard. Picture: PA Wire.

Everton

The Toffees have played 24 games, fewer than all of the sides in the bottom seven. They have still got to play four of the current bottom seven but also face trips to Tottenham, West Ham, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Fixtures remaining: Tottenham (A), Wolves (H), Newcastle (H), Watford (A), West Ham (A), Manchester United (H), Crystal Palace (H), Liverpool (A), Chelsea (H), Leicester City (A), Brentford (H), Burnley (A), Leicester City (H), Arsenal (A).

Average position of sides left to play: 10th

Burnley

The Clarets have won the fewest games of any Premier League side this term, with just three but 12 draws has kept their survival hopes alive. They face a number of important fixtures in the coming weeks as they travel to Norwich and Brentford while also hosting Chelsea and Man City.

Fixtures remaining: Chelsea (H), Brentford (A), Man City (H), Norwich City (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Watford (A), Aston Villa (H), Spurs (A), Aston Villa (A), Everton (H), Southampton (H), Newcastle (H).

Average position of sides left to play: 10th

Watford

The Hornets have yet to reach 20 points this term but their run-in should give them hope as they still have to face four of the bottom six. However, they still have games against the current top three as they travel to Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Fixtures remaining: Arsenal (H), Wolves (A), Southampton (A), Everton (H), Liverpool (A), Leeds (H), Brentford (H), Man City (A), Burnley (H), Crystal Palace (A), Leicester City (H), Chelsea (A).

Average position of sides left to play: 10th

Norwich City

The next handful of games are crucial for the Canaries with Dean Smith's side taking on three of the bottom seven in their next five games. They face a tough end to the campaign as they are scheduled to take on West Ham, Wolves, Leicester City and Tottenham in their final four fixtures.

Fixtures remaining: Brentford (H), Chelsea (H), Leeds (A), Brighton (A), Burnley (H), Manchester United (A), Newcastle United (H), Aston Villa (A), West Ham (H), Wolves (A), Leicester City (A), Tottenham (H).