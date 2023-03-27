Leeds United have seen a fair few players head out the exit door over the course of the past 12 months

Leeds United cut ties with a few key players last summer after they managed to stay up in the Premier League on the final day of last season. Winger Raphinha left for La Liga giants Barcelona and midfielder Kalvin Phillips was snapped up by current English champions Manchester City.

The Whites are looking to survive again in this campaign and are currently two points above the drop zone under boss Javi Gracia after their 3-2 win away at Wolves before the international break.

Here is a look at how everyone who has left Leeds this season are faring at the moment...

1 . Raphinha, Barcelona He has struggled to make a real impact at Camp Nou and is being linked with an exit this summer. Photo: JOSEP LAGO Photo Sales

2 . Kalvin Phillips, Man City The midfielder has had to bide his time for minutes under Pep Guardiola. Photo Sales

3 . Helder Costa, Al-Ittihad (loan) He has played 14 times since making the temporary switch to Saudi Arabia. Photo Sales

4 . Leif Davis, Ipswich Town The left-back is a key man for Ipswich Town and is looking to help them win promotion from League One. Photo: Rhianna Chadwick Photo Sales