How to watch Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League for FREE on Amazon Prime this week

Leeds United host Crystal Palace at Elland Road this evening, with the game kicking off at 8.15pm. Only one other top-flight match is being played tonight, with Newcastle United hosting Norwich City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites' meeting with Palace is being shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. A subscription costs £7.99 per month but every customer is eligible for a 30-day free trial which can be cancelled at anytime.

PREMIER LEAGUE ON PRIME: All 10 games from the top flight this midweek will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Picture: Getty Images.

The 30-day free trial can only be used once, to sign up or to find out more click HERE.

As well as being able to watch Prime Vide, you get access to Prime membership benefits and as long the membership is cancelled before the end of the trial period you won't be charged a penny.

Leeds fans who sign up today will have their pick of six fixtures tomorrow night, with the Merseyside derby one of the standout matches on Wednesday.

On Thursday evening more entertainment will be provided as Manchester United host Arsenal while Tottenham Hotspur take on Brentford.

ELLAND ROAD: Leeds United host Crystal Palace this evening. Picture: Getty Images.