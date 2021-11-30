How to watch Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League for FREE on Amazon Prime this week

Leeds United host Crystal Palace at Elland Road this evening, with the game kicking off at 8.15pm. Only one other top-flight match is being played tonight, with Newcastle United hosting Norwich City.
The Whites' meeting with Palace is being shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. A subscription costs £7.99 per month but every customer is eligible for a 30-day free trial which can be cancelled at anytime.
The 30-day free trial can only be used once, to sign up or to find out more click HERE.
As well as being able to watch Prime Vide, you get access to Prime membership benefits and as long the membership is cancelled before the end of the trial period you won't be charged a penny.
Leeds fans who sign up today will have their pick of six fixtures tomorrow night, with the Merseyside derby one of the standout matches on Wednesday.
On Thursday evening more entertainment will be provided as Manchester United host Arsenal while Tottenham Hotspur take on Brentford.
The free trial will last long enough for fans to watch more games on Amazon Prime at the end of December. Leeds' home game against Aston Villa will be streamed on December 28, along with a host of other Premier League fixtures.