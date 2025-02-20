Huddersfield Town chief Michael Duff provides one positive injury update ahead of Peterborough - as Herbie Kane is left to rue 'innocuous' moment at Barnsley

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff has confirmed that loan defender Nigel Lonwijk is back in contention for Saturday’s League One home game with Peterborough United.

The Dutchman, who joined on a season-long loan in the summer window, injured his hamstring in the opening minutes of the goalless draw with Rotherham United on January 4.

His return is timely for Town with Brodie Spencer serving the second match of a two-match ban.

Duff, whose fifth-placed side are seeking their third win inside seven days and first at home since Boxing Day, said: "There’s bumps and bruises from the other night. Nigel Lonwijk will come back into the thinking. He has been training.

Nigel Lonwijk gets up for a high ball in the League One home game with Barnsley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"That’s another one back in. Other than that, it’s as you were really.”

Town’s absentee count is into double figures again, with Herbie Kane being the latest addition after picking up a knee injury in last weekend’s victory at former club Barnsley.

Duff added: “Herbie damaged his PCL. It was pretty innocuous and from our first goal against Barnsley – he took a bit of a collision and their lad ran into him.

"He obviously gets up and makes a pass to Lasse (Sorensen) and we go down the other end and score. He played for the rest of the game and came in Sunday and reported it as being a bit sore.

Huddersfield's Herbie Kane and Callum Marshall celebrate with Ben Wiles after the latter made it 2-1 in last weekend's game at Oakwell. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"It could be eight weeks and it’s just another random one. Some lad has run into him. He managed to play (finish) the game, but has done some fairly significant damage, so he will be out for a while.

"We have had to cope with a fair bit of adversity already. It’s part of the job and we have got to be adaptable and flexible in finding ways, whether that is formations or personnel in game and trying to work things out.”