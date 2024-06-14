HUDDERSFIELD TOWN are expected to return with a fresh offer after seeing their opening bid for Charlton Athletic hot-shot and League One Golden Boot winner Alfie May rejected.

The former Doncaster Rovers striker, who previously worked under Town chief Michael Duff during his time at Cheltenham Town, is about to enter the second and final year of his deal at The Valley.

May, who turns 31 early next month, scored 27 goals in 50 appearances for Charlton last term.

But it is understood that Charlton could be tempted to sell if they can line up a replacement beforehand and the deal is right from a financial standpoint, with the player himself likely to be receptive to a move back north if circumstances dictate.

Huddersfield Town target Alfie May. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

May has netted 73 goals in 204 appearances at third-tier level and would hand a boost to a Town side who struggled for goals up front in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, former Barnsley captain Jordan Williams has signed for Portsmouth.

The 24-year-old has been weighing up his options with Cardiff City and West Brom also said to be keen on the player, but Pompey have win the race to sign him.

The ex-Terriers player recently left Oakwell, having chosen to quit the club at the end of his current deal.

Brad Halliday has signed a new deal at Bradford City – keeping him at the club until June 2026.