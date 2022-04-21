On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner, Leon Wobschall and host Mark Singleton discuss the race for the play-offs in the Championship involving Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough while, at the other end, Barnsley attempt to pull off a miraculous escape.

And in League Two, Rotherham United give Sheffield Wednesday a sniff of overtaking them for a top two spot, as lowly Doncaster Rovers prepare to bow to the inevitable and prepare for life in League Two.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

