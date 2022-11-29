Huddersfield Town will travel to 2012 winners Birmingham City in the third round of the Women's FA Cup.

The Terriers are fourth in the Northern Premier Division, the third tier of English football. They beat Doncaster Rovers Belles and Durham Cestria to reach round three, where Championship teams join the competition.

Birmingham won the competition in 2012 and were runners-up in 2017, but were relegated from the Women's Super League last summer. They are fifth in this season's Championship.

There was initially some confusion as to who Leeds United's opponents would be, with Nottingham Forest's name read out twice, but the Tricky Trees will travel to managerless Sheffield United, and Leeds will host Stoke City.

Leeds play in the fourth tier, and are third in National League Division One North. Stoke and Forest are both in the division above.

Newcastle United, who broke the attendance record for games outside the final in the competition when 28,565 watched them beat Barnsley in round two, have been handed another home game, against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ties will take place on December 11.

DRAW:

Northern section: Coventry United v Stockport County, Burnley v Norwich City, Peterborough United v Durham, Leeds United v Stoke City, Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland, Liverpool Feds v West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Solihull Moors v Fylde.