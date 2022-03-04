As West Yorkshire rivals, there is inevitably a fair level of antipathy from the Terriers towards Leeds United, but their neighbours have undoubtedly helped them by developing one of the best coaches in this season's Championship for them - particularly when talk that the Spaniard might succeed Bielsa came to nothing.

Instead, he is leading a surprise push for Premier League promotion.

Corberan had three years at Elland Road, the second two working with Bielsa as under-23 coach and a first-team assistant.

COMRADES: Carlos Corberan was an assistant to Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United

Bielsa is world renowned as a coach other coaches look up to, and Corberan is certainly no different.

Asked how he had benefited from working alongside the 66-year-old Argentinian, Corberan replied: "In every single way you can imagine because from the training point of view, his methodology of training is just different to anyone in the world I have met before.

"It is all based on the way he wants to play football.

"I am someone who loves to learn everything I can from training because I trust a lot in the day-by-day work because it helps a lot to organise the squad you have.

"He was someone who had many thoughts about every single thing he did.

"Everything he did in training or in the game had in the back of it so many thoughts and so much analysis.

"To be working with someone and to see how he managed the training, how he managed each game is big.

"It was also about he managed his job because he is ready to give his life for football and what he is doing. He never finds any type of excuse to not give 100 per cent every single day so just to be working with him every single day you see an example of someone who will always be one of my references."