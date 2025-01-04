Hull City and Leeds United produce clear hero and clear villain in derby player ratings

Hull City snatched a 3-3 draw that felt like a win for them in an entertaining Yorkshire derby.

It was the same emotions in reverse for a Leeds United side who handed their hosts two points when 3-1 up – almost literally after goalkeeper Illan Meslier served the ball up for both goals.

Ivor Pandur – his error presented Joel Piroe with the third but he redeemed himself one-on-one with Daniel James 6

Lewie Coyle – Manor Solomon gave him a difficult time, but no lack of spirit as ever from the captain 6

Alfie Jones – a solid performance limited the chances Leeds created despite a lot of possession 6

Sean McLoughlin – ditto 6

Matty Jacob – the youngster got forward well from left-back 7

DISAPPOINTMENT: Leeds United's Jayden Bogle (left) and Ao Tanaka show their feelings after Hull City's late equaliser

Steven Alzate – impressed at the base of midfield 7

Regan Slater – his shot against a post could have been costly 6

Abu Kamara – two goals were exactly the sort of apology Hull fans wanted from his bad New Year's Day but there was more to his game than just that 9

Gustavo Puerta – clever in the hole and got back well at times too 7

Mason Burstow – made the first goal and was a lively presence throughout 7

Joao Pedro – an important goal rounded off a good performance 8

Substitutes:

Xavier Simons (for Alzate, 67) – played his part in wresting the game back 5

Harry Vaughan (for Burstow, 67) – did a good job wide on the left 6

FIn Burns (for Puerta, 90+2) – N/A

Tyrell Sellars-Fleming (for Kamara, 90+2) – N/A

Not used: Giles, Drameh, Smith, Lo-Tutala, R Coyle.

Leeds United (4-2-3-1)

Illan Meslier – two terrible mistakes which let the Tigers back into the game 3

Jayden Bogle – did well to turn the ball back for James' goal 6

Joe Rodon – a commanding presence 7

Ethan Ampadu – not yet back to his best but nor should he be so soon after a lengthy injury 6

Max Wober – lost his man for the first goal and was substituted in the second half but he is another working his way back 5

Ao Tanaka – a wonderful goal to get Leeds up and running straight after half-time 8

Joe Rothwell – not able to have the impact he would have wanted 6

Daniel James – his goal lifted a poor performance, but he ought to have had another at 3-2 6

Brenden Aaronson – produced a good second-half pull-back which evaded everyone but as too often in his Leeds career, effort exceeded output 5

Manor Solomon – was a regular threat down the left 7

Joel Piroe – another who did not play well, but scored, and for a centre-forward that is job done 7

Substitutes:

Sam Byram (for Wober, 66) – came on and did a job 5

Josuha Guilavogui (for Rothwell, 90) – N/A

Mateo Joseph (for Piroe, 90) – N/A