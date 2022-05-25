The home-grown Hull City forward made his debut for Lee Carsley's team against Albania in March, reward for another outstanding season with the Tigers.

Huddersfield's Levi Colwill, whose loan from Chelsea is due to end after Sunday's Championship play-off final, could play at the John Smith's Stadium once more, as could Emile Smith Rowe, who has returned to the Under-21s after being involved in the last senior squad.

SELECTION: Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter

Smith Rowe spent the second half of 2019-20 on loan at Huddersfield from Arsenal.

It is a sign of the importance of the loan market in developing young players that so many of the Yorkshire connections in the squad come that way.

Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell is an exception, having come through the Thorp Arch academy to make his Premier League debut at home to West Ham United in September.

But Sheffield United's player of the season Morgan Gibbs-White has earned his place through his performances on loan at Bramall Lane from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Flo Balogun , who spent the second half of the season on loan at Middlesbrough from Arsenal is another forward option. Djed Spence, who the Teessiders have loaned to Nottingham Forest, is named in defence.

Stoke City goalkeeper Joe Bursik and Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey were on loan at Doncaster Rovers in 2020-21.

Like the seniors, the Under-21s play four matches in June. In their case the matches are European Championship qualifiers spread across 10 days.

Second-placed England travel to group leaders Czech Republic on June 3.

Chesterfield hosts the game against Albania on June 7, and England are in Kosovo three days later.

They complete their schedule at Huddersfield on June 13 against Slovenia. Tickets are still available.