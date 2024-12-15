Hull City's relegation rivals on lookout for new manager ahead of trip to Leeds United
Buckingham took over in November 2023, and took the Us into the Championship at the end of the season.
But the step up in class has been difficult for them, and Buckingham was fired after Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, a game they took the lead in.
Buckingham survived Oxford's two biggest defeats of the season, back to back in November when they lost 6-2 at home to Middlesbrough and 3-0 at Sheffield United.
Oxford are 18th in the table, a point above the relegation zone and two ahead of bottom-placed Hull City - one of the four teams they have beaten in the league this term.
Championship teams have a free midweek and a statement announcing Buckingham's departure promised: "The appointment of a new head coach will be confirmed in due course."
No caretaker has been named, and Oxford's next game is away to Leeds United.
