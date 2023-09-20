Hull City's Ryan Allsop has a debut to remember in 0-0 draw with Leeds United - player ratings
It was a livelier game than that might suggest, and Hull should have won it but for Adama Traore hitting the post from yards out.
Hull City (4-2-3-1)
Ryan Allsop – three important saves in the first half on debut 8
Cyrus Christie – got forward more in the second half, to decent effect 7
Alfie Jones – kept Georginio Rutter quiet 6
Jacob Greaves – his failure to cut out a Crysencio Summerville pass presented a one-on-one chance but it was an otherwise solid display 6
Lewie Coyle – had a similar evening to his fellow full-back Christie against his old club 7
Jean Michael Seri – Hull were unable to get him into the game enough in the first half 6
Regan Slater – not by nature an eye-catching player, he worked hard 6
Liam Delap – threatened more than he delivered on the night 6
Scott Twine – quiet in the hole, he had more impact wide on the right after the interval 5
Jaden Philogene – with Luke Ayling playing high as usual, he missed the opportunity to cause havoc in behind 5
Aaron Connolly – needed more to work with 6
Substitutes:
Ozan Tufan (for Delap, 71) – not the game-changer his coach might have hoped 5
Tyler Morton (for Twine, 71) – did a job in midfield 5
Adama Traore (for Slater, 81) – the crucial miss 4
Jason Lokilo (for Christie, 81) – gave his side extra impetus as the kitchen sink came out 6
Sean McLoughlin (for Coyle, 88) – N/A
Not used: Ingram, Vinagre, Sayyadmanesh, Smith.
Leeds United
Illan Meslier – his only save was from a deflected shot 6
Luke Ayling – got a couple of dangerous crosses in during the second half and had a wild shot 6
Joe Rodon – no argument about his second yellow card and even if he was unhappy with the first, he should have been more careful 5
Pascal Struijk – a good defensive performance from the centre-back 7
Jamie Shackleton – kept Liam Delap reasonably quiet 6
Ethan Ampadu – always looks in control 7
Archie Gray – steady but unspectacular 6
Dan James – could not replicate his weekend performance 6
Joel Piroe – substituted when his side went down to 10 having had a quiet night 5
Willy Gnonto – took a knock before he had chance to make much impact 6
Georginio Rutter – another unable to replicate his performance at the New Den 6
Substitutes:
Crysencio Summerville (for Gnonto, 21) – benched, he was Leeds' best player when he came on 8
Liam Cooper (for Piroe, 62) – a massive tackle right at the end 6
Jaidon Anthony (for James, 62) – no really big moments 5
Sam Byram (for Ayling, 89) – N/A
Not used: Darlow, Kamara, Gruev, Poveda, Gelhardt.