All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Hull City's Ryan Allsop has a debut to remember in 0-0 draw with Leeds United - player ratings

Hull City and Leeds United played out a 0-0 draw in East Yorkshire.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 20th Sep 2023, 22:40 BST

It was a livelier game than that might suggest, and Hull should have won it but for Adama Traore hitting the post from yards out.

Hull City (4-2-3-1)

Ryan Allsop – three important saves in the first half on debut 8

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cyrus Christie – got forward more in the second half, to decent effect 7

Alfie Jones – kept Georginio Rutter quiet 6

Jacob Greaves – his failure to cut out a Crysencio Summerville pass presented a one-on-one chance but it was an otherwise solid display 6

Lewie Coyle – had a similar evening to his fellow full-back Christie against his old club 7

GREAT DEBUT: Hull City goalkeeper Ryan Allsop applauds the fans at full-timeGREAT DEBUT: Hull City goalkeeper Ryan Allsop applauds the fans at full-time
GREAT DEBUT: Hull City goalkeeper Ryan Allsop applauds the fans at full-time

Jean Michael Seri – Hull were unable to get him into the game enough in the first half 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Regan Slater – not by nature an eye-catching player, he worked hard 6

Liam Delap – threatened more than he delivered on the night 6

Scott Twine – quiet in the hole, he had more impact wide on the right after the interval 5

Jaden Philogene – with Luke Ayling playing high as usual, he missed the opportunity to cause havoc in behind 5

Aaron Connolly – needed more to work with 6

Substitutes:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ozan Tufan (for Delap, 71) – not the game-changer his coach might have hoped 5

Tyler Morton (for Twine, 71) – did a job in midfield 5

Adama Traore (for Slater, 81) – the crucial miss 4

Jason Lokilo (for Christie, 81) – gave his side extra impetus as the kitchen sink came out 6

Sean McLoughlin (for Coyle, 88) – N/A

Not used: Ingram, Vinagre, Sayyadmanesh, Smith.

Leeds United

Illan Meslier – his only save was from a deflected shot 6

Luke Ayling – got a couple of dangerous crosses in during the second half and had a wild shot 6

Joe Rodon – no argument about his second yellow card and even if he was unhappy with the first, he should have been more careful 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pascal Struijk – a good defensive performance from the centre-back 7

Jamie Shackleton – kept Liam Delap reasonably quiet 6

Ethan Ampadu – always looks in control 7

Archie Gray – steady but unspectacular 6

Dan James – could not replicate his weekend performance 6

Joel Piroe – substituted when his side went down to 10 having had a quiet night 5

Willy Gnonto – took a knock before he had chance to make much impact 6

Georginio Rutter – another unable to replicate his performance at the New Den 6

Substitutes:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crysencio Summerville (for Gnonto, 21) – benched, he was Leeds' best player when he came on 8

Liam Cooper (for Piroe, 62) – a massive tackle right at the end 6

Jaidon Anthony (for James, 62) – no really big moments 5

Sam Byram (for Ayling, 89) – N/A

Not used: Darlow, Kamara, Gruev, Poveda, Gelhardt.

Related topics:Jacob GreavesEast YorkshireCrysencio SummervilleLuke AylingAdama Traore