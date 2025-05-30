Iconic Leeds United tracksuit on offer as Norman Hunter and Jack Charlton memorabilia go under hammer
In all, 22 items collected by Hunter during his career with England and Leeds will be included in the June Four-Day Sporting Auction, and it is estimated they could fetch over £30,000.
Included is one of the iconic Leeds tracksuit tops of the Don Revie era, which Hunter wore before their first FA Cup final. The all-white top has "Leeds United" on the back, and "FA Cup final 1965" embroidered on the front.
Liverpool won the game 2-1 after extra-time.
A blue 1966 World Cup tracksuit and bottoms monogrammed NH is also on offer.
There are also shirts worn by Hunter and his opponents during his 28-cap England career, Football League representative matches, Jonny Giles' testimonial, and a Real Zaragoza shirt from a game against Leeds.
Three items from Charlton's illustrious England career are also available.
As well as an aritex red No 17 shirt from the 1970 World Cup, there are caps won against Wales (1967) and Romania (1969), when he scored one of his six goals.
As well as being part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team – Hunter was a non-playing squad member – Charlton is Leeds' top appearance-maker.
He and Hunter have stands named after them at Elland Road. Both died in 2020.
There are also items from the career of former Irish Free State winger Harry Duggan, who played for Leeds from 1925 to 1936, including a couple of medals won playing for the Peacocks.
The items go under the hammer on the football-themed third day of the auction, on June 4.
