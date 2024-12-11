Illan Meslier's redemption and Dan James' centenary goal - how Leeds United stars mastered the moments

FOOTBALLING fortunes are cyclical - just ask Leeds United number one Illan Meslier.

On his previous appearance against a north-east side, the Frenchman would have been forgiven for wanting the ground to swallow him up after one of the goalkeeping howlers of the season cost Leeds United two precious points in a 2-2 draw at Sunderland in early October.

Daniel Farke revealed that he was in tears in the dressing room after allowing Alan Browne’s pass to horribly squirm past him, the sort of moment all keeper's dread.

In Tuesday night’s victory over another aspiring side from the north in Middlesbrough - which sent Leeds temporarily at least back to the summit of the Championship - he was afforded cheers after arguably producing the game-changing contribution on the night.

Turning point: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, left, saves at the feet of Middlesbrough's Ben Doak during Tuesday night's Championship game. (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

It saw him make a brilliant one-on-one smothering block to deny Ben Doak at a period when Boro had their tails up at 1-1 and the hosts were looking vulnerable for once at Elland Road.

It proved a key moment in galvanising Leeds, who ran out 3-1 victors through goals from Dan James and Brenden Aaronson.

An eighth home league win was in the bag, but this one wasn’t as straightforward as most others and for his part, Meslier was happy to get to work.

Farke, whose side visit Preston this weekend, said: “We try and dominate in each and every game and moment.

Leeds United's Daniel James, centre right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal against Middlesbrough (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“We would have chosen that, but if you face such a quality side who are made for attacking, you can only do this in periods and in the moments when they bring their quality, you have to make sure you are rock-solid and accept this moment and are well structured and good in defending and this is what we did. Apart from the unlucky own goal and one or two chances.

"You can’t nullify them completely and also need a goalkeeper switched on or centre-back with a decisive tackle.

“We had that with Illan in one or two moments. Sometimes, the goalkeeper has to chip in to be successful.

“We have had games when, sometimes, he was asking for a training session after a game and especially in match-day plus one when a goalkeeper also recovers, he has had many sessions with our goalkeeping coach.

"Here, we had an excellent Illan on the pitch.

“Although he did not make too many saves, in the one or two moments where we needed him, he was special.”

Top goalkeepers show their mettle at key moments, as Meslier did. At the other end of the pitch, James did the same in his milestone 100th game for Leeds.

Farke may have lost Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville in the summer, but he still has a talisman at the top end of the field in James, who is casting aside disappointment at the end of last season and also for his country - part of the Wales team that lost in the Euro 2024 play-offs - in the best way possible.

Having turned 27 last month, senior player James is approaching the peak of his career and his importance to Leeds was there for all to see against Boro, with the winger scoring the key second goal, and being involved in the other two.

Farke, who brought on James’ Welsh team-mate Ethan Ampadu late on for his first taste of action since September 28 after injury, continued: “What he is probably missing is to lift some silverware and probably a promotion.

"It’s something that would be special in his career as would maybe some more consistency at Premier League level.

“I have many Welsh players and I love them, but I am not sure I’d back them to win the World Cup or something like this! For that, he should be there with as much success as possible for his club.

“He’s a key player for us and so important. Since I have been manager, he’s always chipped in with end product and goals and assists. I know it was a criticism in former years. But he’s always open to develop and improve.

“He also chips in during decisive moments with crucial goals, which I like. What he has done for our club is excellent and he’s a top-class human being and I’m happy we have him.

"On such a special day, he delivered such a good performance. He’s improved a lot in terms of his finishing. DJ is in really good shape and we’re happy to have him."

Boro boss Michael Carrick said his players were left frustrated after slipping to their seventh league defeat of the season.

Carrick said: “Disappointed with the result, yes. I thought the game was right in the balance really, second half.