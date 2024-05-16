HERE are the Leeds United player ratings from Thursday night’s Championship play-off final semi-final second leg against Norwich City at Elland Road.

Meslier: Huge save in the context of the tie to deny Sargent. 8

Gray: Signed off at Elland Road for the season in classy, silky fashion. Immaculate young footballer. 9

Rodon: Won the free-kick for the opener after winning the ball high. 8

Leeds United's Georginio Rutter celebrates scoring the hosts' third goal against Norwich City with Joel Piroe. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ampadu: Strong aside from one slip for Sargent’s chance. 8

Firpo: His name rang out from the stands and he had a pretty good night. 8

Greuv: One of the smiles of the season after his opener. What a time for his first goal in Leeds colours. 8

Kamara: Allowed Leeds to get a grip on Norwich’s throat early. 8

Gnonto: His cross for Piroe’s goal was simply a gem and worth the admission money alone. Enjoyed himself immensely. 8

Rutter: Got the goal he wanted after a bit of a drought. Much more in character. 8

Summerville: The Summerville that everyone wants to see. Quicksilver, irrepressible, hungry, at it. 9

Piroe: Delectable finish. Full of threat. 8

Substitutes: James (Gnonto 70), 7; Joseph (Piroe 74), 7; Roberts (Rutter 74), 7; Anthony (Summerville 74), 7.

Cooper (Greuv 83).