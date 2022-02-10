In Dan James have Leeds United found ready-made replacement for Patrick Bamford?

James’s first-half double at Villa Park was crucial as Leeds claimed a 3-3 draw from a pulsating Premier League encounter on Wednesday night.

As Patrick Bamford has played just 22 minutes of football since September 17, and with doubts over when he will return from a hamstring problem, Leeds have lacked a genuine No 9 this season. Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison have been tried there without much success, 19-year-old Joe Gelhardt has yet to convince Bielsa he is ready for regular first-team starts, and although Rodrigo has played there, the coach sees him more as an attacking midfielder.

So it has often fallen to James, who has started there in eight of the last 13 matches. Although he has played at centre-forward for Wales and previous club Manchester United, it has usually been in a pair, and at times he has looked ill-suited to a lone role.

Leeds United's Daniel James (left) celebrates with Rodrigo after scoring the opening goal at Aston Villa (Picture: PA)

But the nature of his two goals – his strike against the crossbar was more typical of a deeper player – and his all-round performance against Aston Villa suggested a player getting to grips with the job.

“Rodrigo played the ball and I just thought touch and hit it,” he said of the first goal, hit through Ezri Konsa’s legs, “thankfully it went into the bottom corner.

“The gaffer keeps telling me to get in these positions, so if you’re not there you don’t score.”

The second was a poacher’s goal bundled home from barely a yard out after a Rodrigo cross deflected.

Leeds United's Daniel James celebrates the first of two goals at Aston Villa (Picture: PA)

“I tried to head it and I think I’ve gone up and he (his marker, Tyrone Mings) has gone up with me, so his push meant it hit my head on the way down,” he said. “I’ll take it all day!

“We spoke about it the other day, I want to score more goals and get more assists, I have to keep believing and making those runs.