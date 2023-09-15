LEEDS UNITED are sweating over the fitness of recent signing Djed Spence after he hurt his knee in training on Thursday.

The former Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough defender, 23, who joined United on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur last month, is being assessed by medical staff ahead of Sunday's Championship trip to Millwall.

He is viewed as a 'major doubt' for the trip to the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spence, who excelled in a season-long loan at Nottingham Forest in 2021-22, made his Leeds debut late on from the bench in the home game with Sheffield Wednesday before the international break.

LOAN SIGNING: Djed Spence has joined Leeds United on a season-long loan

Boss Daniel Farke said: "There is a question mark about Djed Spence.

"First of all, he missed some sessions in some days due to private reasons and then yesterday (Thursday), in training, he got a knock on his knee - his lateral ligament.

"We need to wait for some further assessment. It was not possible to train today (Friday), so I would label it as a major doubt for the weekend."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the wider injury situation, the general injury situation is getting better for Leeds, with captain Liam Cooper, Sam Byram and Dan James in full training and recent signings Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara training with the main group from Wednesday onwards after their international commitments concluded.

Farke also provided updates on Patrick Bamford (hamstring) and Junior Firpo (knee) - yet to feature this term - alongside long-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture).

He continued: "All in all, it is much improved. We have Stuart Dallas on the long-term list, but he is also improving.

"Patrick Bamford is still out and he will also miss the three games within six games, but we are quite hopeful he will return back to the team training quite soon. Hopefully, even at the end of next week or perhaps the week after. He's also much improved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Junior Firpo is out. He trained with us last week. But it is quite normal after being out for such a long time that sometimes there's a reaction of the body and he has some problems with his hips. In the last days, it's just possible for him to have individual training.