Is Accrington Stanley v Leeds United on TV? Is there a replay? TV channel, team news and details

And with only 2,632 tickets available at the Crown Ground, most fans will have to rely on television to see it.
The good news for them is the game has been selected by the broadcasters for live coverage.
Is it on TV?
The game is live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 12.15pm ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.
It can also be watched on iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.
Jesse Marsch said there is a "high possibility" Georginio Rutter will make his Leeds debut, and he confirmed Luis Sinisterra will play a part on his return from injury.
The Whites have doubts over Liam Cooper and Tyler Adams but Marsch was refusing to rule either out as he looks to strike a balance between giving game-time and rests to those who would benefit them, and being seen to take the competition seriously.
Could there be a replay?
This is the last round of this season's FA Cup where teams can earn a replay. A draw after 90 minutes will send Accrington to Elland Road the midweek after next.