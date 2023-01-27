Is Accrington Stanley v Leeds United on TV? Is there a replay? TV channel, team news and details

Leeds United are in FA Cup fourth-round action for the first time since 2017.

And with only 2,632 tickets available at the Crown Ground, most fans will have to rely on television to see it.

The good news for them is the game has been selected by the broadcasters for live coverage.

Is it on TV?

The game is live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 12.15pm ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

It can also be watched on iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

Jesse Marsch said there is a "high possibility" Georginio Rutter will make his Leeds debut, and he confirmed Luis Sinisterra will play a part on his return from injury.

CUP WIN: Leeds United set up their first fourth-round tie since 2017 by beating Cardiff City after an Elland Road replay

The Whites have doubts over Liam Cooper and Tyler Adams but Marsch was refusing to rule either out as he looks to strike a balance between giving game-time and rests to those who would benefit them, and being seen to take the competition seriously.

