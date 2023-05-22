A San Francisco 49ers takeover of Leeds United appeared to move a step closer with the club's owner Andrea Radrizzani turning his attention to trying to save Italian club Sampdoria.

49ers Enterprises, the commercial arm of the NFL franchise, are thought to own 44 per cent of the Elland Road club and have long had an option to buy a majority stake by January 2024.

The ever-increasing prospect of Leeds being relegated from the Premier League inevitably raises questions about whether that, and will certainly not pay the estimated £500m price in the option if that were to happen.

Four points from Leicester City’s final two matches or a final-day victory for Everton at home to Bournemouth would guarantee Leeds’s return to the Championship irrespective of their result at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Premier League football is worth a nine-figure sum each season in broadcast revenue and prize money, and brings huge media exposure for sponsors. Even with parachute payments to soften the blow, the drop in all of those would be massive in the Championship.

But Radrizzani's attempt to buy Sampdoria suggests a deal could still go ahead at a lower price, perhaps in the region of £150m.

There are no rules stopping Radrizzani playing a prominent role in both clubs, but the costs involved could be a different matter. And fans have made it very clear this season, and even last after the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa, that they want a change in the boardroom. It contributed to the departure of director of football Victor Orta last month.

Radrizzani was clear after Leeds avoided relegation on the final day of last season he did not expect the club to be in a similar battle this year.

DESIRE FOR CHANGE: Leeds United director of football Victor Orta (left) has already lost his job and owner/chairman Andrea Radrizzani (right) is under pressure

Gestio Capital, an asset management fund Radrizzani is part of, has revealed it has submitted a bid which would clear the Genoese club's debts – which include £11.7m in unpaid wages – and a further £47.8m invested immediately.

“On Friday we sent a binding offer to take over Sampdoria,” its chief executive, Matteo Manfredi, told Genoa newspaper Il Secolo XIX. “We found an agreement with the banks yesterday for the full payment of all their debts.

“In addition to this, we’re ready to invest €55million immediately to rescue and relaunch Samp. Another €20m is already available. In addition, there are a number of investors from institutionalised capital who are looking at the project and share an interest in joining us.”

Radrizzani is playing a prominent role in the negotiations, telling Sky Sports as he went for talks on Monday he was hopeful of completing a takeover.

A deal on the wage bill must be done by May 30 to allow Sampdoria to play in next season's Serie B, rather than be wound up and have to restart at the bottom of the Italian football pyramid.