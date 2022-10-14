Is Leeds United v Arsenal on TV? Why is it on a Sunday? Team news and TV details

With not much football in September, it is a long time since the Whites last tasted victory. They have not won a league match since beating Chelsea in August, a win they followed up against Barnsley in the League Cup days later.

Is it on TV?

The game is not being shown live. Highlights will be on Match of the Day 2 from 10.30pm on BBC One, although with Manchester City playing Liverpool that afternoon, do not expect it to be the main game.

BACK FROM SUSPENSION: Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra

What time is kick-off?

The game is due to start at 2pm.

Are tickets available?

The game is sold out, although at the time of writing hospitality tickets were still available from the club.

Why is the game on Sunday?

Arsenal are in Europa League action at Bodo/Glint on Thursday, which is why the game has been delayed until Sunday.

Post-match analysis

Monday's Yorkshire Post will have full analysis of the match from chief football writer Stuart Rayner, plus additional reaction and player ratings on Sunday afternoon and evening at yorkshirepost.co.uk/football.

Team news

Winger Luis Sinisterra is back from suspension and part of a fairly healthy squad.

Adam Forshaw is still around eight days from returning after knee surgery and although Archie Gray is back in training after a toe injury, he is not yet match-fit. Leo Fuhr Hjelde has had his appendix removed.