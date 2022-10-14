Jesse Marsch on how Leeds United are managing Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpo's fitness

The striker made only his third start of the season at Crystal Palace on Sunday, and was given a "down day" on Friday ahead of the Premier League visit of Arsenal.

"It was great that I think he's getting closer and closer to being 100 per cent which he knows he hasn't been in quite some time," said Marsch. "He's looked good in training this week.

"I've said he's part of the solution for us, for sure, in terms of finding ways to score more goals.

BALANCING ACT: Jesse Marsch must keep Leeds United's non-World Cup players ticking over without over-working them in November/December

"It's getting him physically better, fitter and more up to speed with our tactics and getting sharper around the goal because we know he's always dangerous.

"I think he's a very important guy and we need to keep him sharp and fit.

"With our training loads we've got to make sure we're getting the most of him every day."

Bamford injured his ankle at Newcastle United in September and suffered a succession of problems as he tried to return, including plantar fasciitis.

"Patrick almost missed the entire season and I even spoke with Patrick at one point to say we have to manage you," said Marsch. "Every week we have to be careful and even when we're making progress we have to understand when to slow it down at the right moment.

"It's not necessarily the plantar that bothers him., it's other injuries because he's body's not used to performing at the level he's used to performing at each week.

"How have we done? Probably not as good as I would have jhoped by I think we're still okay.

"Today he was given a down day, he didn't train today, he had a regen day.

"We've developed a sort of rhythm with him to make sure we're providing what he needs physically to build football-wise and enough in training so he's clear on his role and more dangerous and cleaner.

"We have to just continue to progress that way."

Junior Firpo is back to full fitness and will feature in the next three matches, but the form of Pascal Struijk means he will be on the bench at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

Firpo is the only specialist left-back but a succession of injury problems mean his only first-team appearance came as a substitute at home to Aston Villa.

He is now ready to push for place but such has been the quality of centre-back Struijk there, he will not be in the XI at the weekend.

"Right now Pascal's playing at such a high level that we will start with Pascal at the weekend but we need to get Junior fully fit and healthy," said coach Jesse Marsch.

"He trained all week and he looked really good. He's still a really important piece for us as things go forward.