Is Leeds United v Aston Villa on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Victory would mark a first win under recently-appointed head coach Jesse Marsch who watched his side lose 1-0 at Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at Villa Park last month and take on an Aston Villa side who have won their last two games.

How can I watch?

The fixture was originally scheduled for December 28 but was postponed due to the number of Covid-19 cases in the Leeds squad.

Amazon Prime won the broadcast rights to show the contest and will still be hosting UK coverage on Thursday.

Amazon Prime customers can watch the fixture as part of their subscription while new customers can watch for free with a 30-day free trial. A monthly subscription then costs £7.99 but the subscription can be cancelled at any time.

What happened last time?

FACING OFF: Leeds secured a 3-3 draw when they visited Aston Villa last month. Picture: Getty Images.

Diego Llorente earned Leeds a battling point in a breathless 3-3 draw at Aston Villa at the beginning of February.

The defender struck in the second half as the visitors hit back from 3-1 down. Philippe Coutinho pulled the strings in a whirlwind first half where he cancelled out Dan James’ opener before twice setting up Jacob Ramsey.

James made it 3-2 before the break and Llorente ensured a pulsating game at Villa Park ended even.

Team news

Patrick Bamford will be back on the field for Leeds on Thursday, though only from the bench. Tyler Roberts is out for the season.

Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are expected back at the end of the month while Adam Forshaw and Diego Llorente could both feature.

Aston Villa have been bolstered by the return of three players for tomorrow's contest.

Ezri Konsa and Lucas Digne missed Villa's 4-0 home win over Southampton on Saturday due to Covid-19 but have both been cleared to play tomorrow evening.