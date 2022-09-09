Is the Premier League cancelled this weekend? What we know so far after the Queen's death

The Premier League and EFL held a number of meetings on Friday to discuss holding fixtures this weekend.

Official Government guidance had said that sporting bodies can proceed with fixtures if they wish and instead recommended postponements on the day of the Queen’s state funeral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guidance read: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations.

A decision on if the Premier League will proceed as planned has yet to be made. Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

“As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.

“If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.

As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands."

On Friday, the Irish FA became the first football governing body from the UK to make a decision on this weekend’s schedule as they announced all football in Northern Ireland this weekend would not take place.

A statement read: “As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend‘s fixtures across all affiliated football in Northern Ireland, and all other organised football activity, at all levels, have been postponed.”

Following the Queen’s death on Thursday, the EFL confirmed that Friday night’s Championship game between Burnley and Norwich and the League Two match between Tranmere and Stockport had been postponed, with a decision on Saturday’s fixtures yet to be made.

When George VI died in 1952, rugby and hockey games were called off while football was played.