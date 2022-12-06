Jack Harrison provides Leeds United injury update and issues Manchester City warning ahead of Premier League return

Jack Harrison says he is “back and ready” after missing Leeds United’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month with a muscle strain.

The winger is back in full training as the Whites prepare for a return to Premier League action against Manchester City on December 28. Harrison enjoyed a flying start to the campaign with one goal and three assists in his first three outings.

Harrison is with the majority of Leeds’ squad on a week-long training camp in Spain, as Jesse Marsch aims to make the most of the enforced break from domestic action.

“I was struggling with a couple of injuries before,” said Harrison.

“So, usually I would have liked to be training but for me it was more about taking the downtime, relaxing, just to let my body recover a little bit and then pushing a little bit coming back.

“I'm back and ready, I'm in a good place mentally and physically so just trying to build that up, getting ready for the Man City game.”

Man City have been bolstered by the early returns of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan from Qatar following early exits for Belgium and Germany while star striker Erling Haaland has remained in training after Norway didn’t qualify for the tournament.

Harrison is looking forward to some friendly action over the coming weeks and wants Leeds to “come out flying” against the reigning champions who will be in competitive action Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on December 22.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Jack Harrison of Leeds United applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Leeds United and Fulham FC at Elland Road on October 23, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I think first off we’re just making sure that physically, fitness wise, we're as prepared as we can be, then working on the tactical parts as we get closer to the games,” he added.

“The club has done a good job in organising a lot of games leading up to our first game back and we have a lot of chances and opportunities to build on some things, to improve in some areas that we need to.