Javi Gracia calls on Leeds United and Patrick Bamford to show mental strength in Premier League relegation battle

Javi Gracia believes mental strength will be crucial as Leeds United look to "change the dynamic" of their Premier League run-in – and Patrick Bamford will have to show more than most.

Three-and-a-half weeks ago, the Whites' chances of preserving their top-flight status were looking pretty good after three victories in coach Gracia's opening six games in the job, all against sides also fighting for top-flight survival.

But three straight defeats – the first two morale-crushingly heavy – and a draw from a winning position have changed the picture, and not for the better.

On Sunday Leeds travel to a Bournemouth side who look to have pulled away from danger sitting just one point above the relegation zone with only five matches left to add to their meagre tally.

That would be bad enough, but May's first games are against in-form Manchester City and Newcastle United.

So Gracia is looking for his team to show what they are made of on the south coast.

"In the situation we are in we need to put everything into this game because we've missed the last chances and we have to take the next one," he says.

"You always you have positives to take but the last results were unexpected for us and we need a good result to change the dynamic.

BIG MISS: Leeds United's Patrick Bamford tries to comprehend his failure to score against Leicester City

"They're professionals, very good professionals, and you have to deal with it, you have to handle it."There are moments when you feel better and there are moments when you feel worse but you have to show your professionalism and give your best now in the crucial moment of the season.

"We'll have to keep going keep working the way we are doing and I'm sure during we'll be able to change the dynamic we have.”Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion ended their 11-match winless run, breaking them out of the relegation zone with something to build on at Brentford on Saturday. Everton host Leicester City on Monday.

"It's best not to pay much attention to (other results) because you have to be focused on yourself,” argues Gracia.

"You know you have to get points, you have to improve your your games and that's the right way for us, to try to work hard, to try to improve because we need to win points and we need to play better.

"Bournemouth are a well organised team, they have a very clear style they want to play. They’ve been able to get results.

"Now they are in a better position than us but we are going full of confidence that we are able to play well and to get good results."

"Full of confidence" were not the first words which sprang to mind when Leeds went ahead against the run of play versus Leicester on Tuesday then sat back, seemingly afraid to ram home the advantage. They succumbed to an inevitable equaliser from the inevitable Jamie Vardy.

"Of course you will feel better when after working during the week you have the reward of points," says Gracia. "But we know we have to prepare for the next game because we missed some important chances but we don't have time to think about that.

"At the end of the season we can we can analyse what happened in that game or different things but now we have to be focused only on the next game.

"And I think the confidence is coming from all the things we did with them before, that they did it (got results) and they can do it again."

The point where things started to go wrong is easy to trace. As half-time approached at home to Crystal Palace, this Whites were 1-0 up, looking good to follow up the win over Forest. When the final whistle blew, they had lost 5-1.

Leeds have not won since.

"It was a strange game because we showed a very good face in the first half, creating many chances, and we deserved an even better scoreline," says Gracia.

"But in the second half we conceded so many clear chances. The opposition players showed their quality and made a difference.

"After that we've competed in some games. Not during all the games but in the last game against Leicester. It wasn't our best game but we competed better.

"We were close to competing and at the same time getting the result we need.

The biggest test, assuming he plays some part on Sunday, will perhaps be of Bamford, who missed an absolute sitter at the end of Tuesday's 1-1 draw. Gracia's message to the centre-forward with three Premier League goals from 14 starts and 10 substitute appearances this season is simple: "To be mentally strong is important in this part of the season.”

Gracia adds: "In the last game we had two clear chances and in the press conference I told you maybe that chance was offside but it wasn't.

"We had two very good chances to win the game knowing that at the beginning of the game Leicester created two or three clear chances from our mistakes as well. But we had the chance at the end.

"We didn't take it and we have to do it. We try to do it next next game."