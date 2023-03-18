Javi Gracia delighted to see Leeds United rewarded after 'amazing game'

Javi Gracia said his Leeds United team can go into the international break in good confidence after a 4-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers which was far from perfect, but fair reward for their effort.

Three-nil up after an hour, you might have thought the Whites were going to cruise to victory over their relegation rivals if you did not no better, but they were able to see out a victory after Wolves had two players sent off, one an unused substitute.

Leeds have now taken seven points from their first four Premier League matches under Spanish coach Gracia, and sit a point behind Wolves with a game in hand.

Gracia seemed relieved and delighted that his players' efforts got their full reward.

"I think today we got a very, very good win," he reflected. "Our players played an amazing game and they deserve the reward of three points. I think we showed a very good face.

"If we analyse the game we have to improve many things. Today we were more clinical than other games but defending we can do better knowing my team made a very big effort to defend well.

"We are playing against a very good team with very good players. When I saw their bench before the game I saw a lot of very good players.

"They have a very good squad, very well organised. I have a lot of respect for Julen (Lopetegui, the Wolves coach) and we knew before coming how tough it would be."

DELIGHTED: Leeds United coach Javi Gracia

Leeds do not play again until April's trip to Arsenal as the league goes on hold for a fortnight's international break. That added to the significance of a victory would could equally be very damaging to Wolves. They had Jonny sent off after scoring a remarkable volley, and Matheus Nunes was dismissed for his protests on the touchline after Rodrigo's fourth goal was allowed to stand. Both decisions were reviewed on the pitchside monitor.

"Now we have time to enjoy the win and at the same time we can prepare (for the Arsenal game) with good confidence," said Gracia.

"A good result helps you to work with more confidence and more calm.

"Some (of my players) are going with the national teams, other stay at the training centre trying to improve and we need them as well."

Leeds had looked comfortable when Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and substitute Rasmus Kristensen, on the field for a matter of seconds, put them 3-0 up.

But in a game of 33 recorded shots, Jonny Otto and Matheus Cunha found the net to set Leeds nerves jangling before Rodrigo's stoppage-time goal.