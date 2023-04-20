All Sections
Javi Gracia hints at Max Wober return for Leeds United and clarifies situation with Wilfried Gnonto

JAVI GRACIA has hinted at a return to the first-team fray for Max Wober in Leeds United's capital test at Fulham on Saturday.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:32 BST

The influential Austrian defender, who has impressed since arriving at Leeds in January, has been badly missed in United's home maulings at the hands of Liverpool and Crystal Palace, which saw them ship 11 goals.

Wober, who was injured on international duty in the last break, was an unused substitute on Monday, mainly due to the fact that he had only a limited amount of training after recovering from a hamstring issue.

Gracia said: "What I can say about Max, everybody knows when he was available he played as a centre-back playing with Robin (Koch) in the middle and he had very good performances.

Max Wober. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.Max Wober. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.
Max Wober. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.

"He was injured for the last two weeks. For the last game he was available, but he only trained one or two days, and I think now he is in a better condition to help the team, and we will decide about the players for the next game."

United are monitoring Patrick Bamford, who missed the 6-1 loss to Liverpool, after picking up a calf problem in the previous game.

Meanwhile, Gracia provided clarity regarding the situation with explosive forward Wilfried Gnonto and insists he is over an ankle issue after only featuring from the bench in the last two games.

"Gnonto is ready, he had a little issue. He had some problems but now he's ready, he's training in the last weeks," Gracia said.

"In the beginning when he came back, it's true, I tried to protect him a little bit, but now he's ready, and he's available."

On Bamford, he continued: "We have to wait until the end of his training but in this moment I don't know if he will be ready."

