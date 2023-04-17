BITTERLY-DISAPPOINTED Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia admitted that his side's heavy 6-1 loss at home to Liverpool was 'hard to accept' on a history-making night at Elland Road - for all the wrong reasons.

Hammered 5-1 in their previous home match against Crystal Palace, when the visitors netted four times in the second period, Leeds showed that they had emphatically not learned their lessons as they let in another four goals against opponents who enjoyed a party on the resumption.

It represented the first time in the club's history that the Yorkshire side have let in five or more goals in successive home games.

The only other Premier League side to achieve that 'feat' in conceding five times in consecutive home games were Derby County in April 2008. A season when they were relegated.

Trailing 2-0 at the break after quick-fire goals from Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah, Leeds briefly gave themselves hope early in the second half when Luis Sinisterra struck.

But Leeds imploded in a defensive sense after that and their backline was torn apart as the Merseysiders helped themselves to four goals as the relegation-haunted hosts saw their goal difference take a battering.

Diogo Jota struck twice - after previously not scoring at top-flight level for over a year - and Salah also added a second goal to take his total of goals against Leeds to nine in six matches with Liverpool.

Substitute Darwin Nunez completed the rout with a late sixth.

Former Watford head coach Gracia, who has now seen sides managed by him concede 19 goals in four matches against Liverpool during his time in England, said: "It's hard to accept the game today, the result as well.

"We lost the composure during the game. we tried in the beginning. Maybe the first goal opened the game and maybe coming from handball but after this, there is nothing to say and we have to improve for the next game because we need it.

"It is something we need to work on (defensive side of the game) and try to improve. It is something we didn't do in the previous games and now we are in the most important part of the season. We have to be more solid and defend better.

"We are playing today against a very good team. They played much better, they deserved the result and we tried but it was impossible to do it better.

"The only message is try to play better next game, try and get a better result and this way they (the fans) will be with us for the next game.