Keeping Leeds United in the Premier League is an "obsession" for coach Javi Gracia, and an ambition he says he will need the support of the fans to achieve.

That task became a little harder after Everton snatched a point against Tottenham Hotspur last night with a last-minute equaliser from Michael Keane.

The point saw Leeds drop back into the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, Leeds's destiny remains largely in their own hands, with home games against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest on Tuesday and Crystal Palace on Sunday.

OBSESSION: Leeds United coach Javi Gracia

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gracia was brought in to save the Whites from relegation after Jesse Marsch was sacked following a defeat in February's reverse fixture with Forest.

"For me at this moment it's the most important thing," said the Spaniard, whose ‘flexible contract’ almost certainly hinges on it. "It's what I'm working for, my main objective.

"For sure we know there are many teams in a similar position but with the work my players are doing we have our chances and we are going to exploit them to the end.

"It's an obsession at the moment to try to achieve our target. We have to be ready to give our best, there is no time for other things.

Michael Keane of Everton celebrates his equaliser against Spurs which drops Leeds back into the bottom three (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I try to enjoy every day, not only football but life. But when people around you trust you to do your job and reach the target at the end, you feel that responsibility.

"I was responsible when I was a kid as well, you always want to do your job well."

Weekend wins for Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and West Ham United, points shared between Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and even, perhaps, Leicester City's decision to dispense with Brendan Rodgers, all made the situation more difficult.

But Gracia was reluctant to say it increased the pressure. "I think the pressure is in yourself, it depends on you," he argued. "I don't need anyone telling me how important it is to win or to do your job well, I try to give my best every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've seen the clubs this weekend sack their managers (Chelsea did too, and Tottenham Hotspur the previous weekend) but it's not just football, in life everybody wants everything immediately.

"There is no trust in (someone doing) the job, only results and when you get good results you know you are doing well.

"When you don't get good results you are in trouble.

"In life everybody wants everything immediately, there is no patience. Nobody believes in the process, the project. But that's not only football, that's life."

As to how Leeds proceed from here, Gracia invoked the club's anthem, Marching on Together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In these important games the supporters can help us for sure but I don't have any doubts about the atmosphere at Elland Road," he said. "They are always with us and now we have to be focused on trying to do our things well.

"At this moment I only want to ask (fans) for their support because we need to be marching on together."