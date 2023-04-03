Javi Gracia says Leeds United are entering crunch time ahead of Nottingham Forest's visit

Javi Graxia says Tuesday marks the start of their most important phase of Leeds United's season.

The Whites have 10 matches to play, starting with two in half a week at home to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, then Crystal Palace.

The game after that is also at home on April 17, against a Liverpool side who have struggled on their travels this season.

Gracia was not hiding from the importance of it, or the part the home supporters will have to play.

RALLYING CRY: Leeds United coach Tony Johnson

"We start the most important part of the season," said the Spaniard. "There are 10 games left and we know every game is massive for us and for them.

"We are playing at home and we know how important it is for us to play with the support of our fans.

"We have to play with extra effort because we know this is our chance to have a big amount of points.

"Marching on together is something I can feel every day."

Gracia was giving nothing away with regards to injuries.

"I prefer not to say anything about injured players because you know our situation is not good,” he said.

"All the injured players work really hard to recover as soon as possible but in a few days things don't change much. Maybe we will have some different options but we have to prepare the game with the players we have.