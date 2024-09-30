Jayden Bogle scores first Leeds United goal but prizes clean sheet too

Jayden Bogle scored his first goal for Leeds United on Saturday, but seemed as happy with yet another clean sheet.

The Whites shut out their opponents for the fifth time in six matches as they beat Coventry City 3-0 at Elland Road.

Bogle's goal four minutes into the second half killed the game as a contest, adding to Willy Gnonto's early strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds had been playing very fluid, attacking football until then but at 2-0 were content to close the game down and preserve energy ahead of long away trips on Tuesday and Friday. Joel Piroe was still able to score his third goal in four games as a substitute.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striking the right balance between positivity and security was important to right-back Bogle, signed from Sheffield United for £5m in the summer.

"We wanted to start the second half on the front foot and that's what I thought when I got the ball – just to be positive and go forward," he said. "It was a fantastic finish! I just tried to hit the target.

"I'm improving game by game and this was definitely one of the better ones. As a group, even the boys who came on, it was fantastic, we were solid defensively and created a lot of chances."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bogle was usually used at wing-back at Bramall Lane but whilst Leeds invariably play with a flat four, their tactics are based around Bogle and his left-sided counterpart providing width in attack.

GOAL: Leeds United right-back Jayden Bogle

"You see a lot of the ball but the mindset when we haven't got the ball to help each other out and be defensively solid is fantastic as well.