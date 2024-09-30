Jayden Bogle scores first Leeds United goal but prizes clean sheet too
The Whites shut out their opponents for the fifth time in six matches as they beat Coventry City 3-0 at Elland Road.
Bogle's goal four minutes into the second half killed the game as a contest, adding to Willy Gnonto's early strike.
Leeds had been playing very fluid, attacking football until then but at 2-0 were content to close the game down and preserve energy ahead of long away trips on Tuesday and Friday. Joel Piroe was still able to score his third goal in four games as a substitute.
Striking the right balance between positivity and security was important to right-back Bogle, signed from Sheffield United for £5m in the summer.
"We wanted to start the second half on the front foot and that's what I thought when I got the ball – just to be positive and go forward," he said. "It was a fantastic finish! I just tried to hit the target.
"I'm improving game by game and this was definitely one of the better ones. As a group, even the boys who came on, it was fantastic, we were solid defensively and created a lot of chances."
Bogle was usually used at wing-back at Bramall Lane but whilst Leeds invariably play with a flat four, their tactics are based around Bogle and his left-sided counterpart providing width in attack.
"You see a lot of the ball but the mindset when we haven't got the ball to help each other out and be defensively solid is fantastic as well.
"Whenever you keep a clean sheet you've got a great chance of winning the game so that's the big priority for us," he said. "We know with the threats we've got going forward we're always going to create chances and it's just about putting them away."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.