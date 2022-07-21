Jesse Marsch ‘actively pursuing’ transfer deals but insists Jack Harrison is ‘happy’ at Leeds United

Leeds have already sold two key players this summer in Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, but Marsch has moved quickly to stress Harrison’s commitment.

Caught briefly off guard when questioned on his future in a brief post-match interview on United’s Australian tour last week, Harrison said: “We’ll see, we’ll see what happens.”

Clarifying matters, Marsch – speaking ahead of United’s game against Crystal Palace in Perth on Friday, said: “Jack unintentionally brought attention to the whole situation because, for sure, his intention is to be with us.

Leeds United's head coach Jesse Marsch and Jack Harrison. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Even when I mentioned about (how) we listen to lots of offers for lots of players, that’s the reality of what our business is.

“Jack really didn’t mean to bring any attention to it and I’m sure he’ll have his chance to give his side of things, but I know he’s happy here. I know he loves playing for the club and he and I have a great relationship, and he knows how important I think he is to what we’re doing here in the future.”

Marsch has confirmed that the club are ‘actively pursuing’ new signings at centre-forward and left-back.

So far, United have brought in seven new recruits, with ex- West Ham player Sonny Perkins, 18, becoming the latest to join.

United's Jack Harrison. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Club Brugge striker Charles De Ketelaere, 21, is United’s first-choice striking target.

But AC Milan are favourites to sign the Belgian, with Leeds working on contingencies.

Leeds are also seeking an alternative option at left-back with Junior Firpo sidelined for a couple of months.

Marsch added: “The striker one, I think it’s been well documented that De Ketelaere was a goal of ours and it’s not finished yet with him.

“But we’ve also moved on to some other targets trying to figure out which would be the best fit if in the end, which is what we believe, he will not be available. I’d say we’re actively pursuing both positions (forward and left-back).

“(At) left-back, we have a few different candidates and we’re just trying to evaluate exactly where we are with the roster and what exactly we need.”