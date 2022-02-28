Jesse Marsch: An in-depth look at the incoming Leeds United chief's managerial record

The Whites relieved Bielsa of his duties following a run of six games without a win in a string of results that also saw them concede 21 goals.

Marsch will reportedly be in charge for Leeds when they take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this Saturday at 12.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marsch will need to hit the ground running at Leeds, with the club dropping worryingly down the Premier League table. The American has coached four clubs during his managerial career, taking charge of over 300 games.

Here we take a look at how he has fared since going into management in 2012.

Montreal Impact

Marsch was the first manager of the Canadian club as they entered the MLS ahead of the 2012 season. He took charge of 36 games, winning 12, drawing seven and losing 17.

His win record was 33 per cent before he left his position after one season. Montreal scored 45 goals under Marsch and conceded 53.

JESSE MARSCH: Won the league and cup double in Austria twice with Red Bull Salzburg. Picture: Getty Images.

New York Red Bulls

He took charge of New York in January 2015 and would spend three years at the club, leaving in July 2018.

In his first season he was voted MLS coach of the year. During his reign, he managed 151 games. He won 75, drew 32 and lost 44.

He left the club with a win ratio just shy of 50 per cent. The Red Bulls scored 256 goals under Marsch and conceded 175.

JESSE MARSCH: Managed Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League. Picture: Getty Images.

Red Bull Salzburg

Marsch's most successful managerial spell undoubtedly came in Austria with Salzburg. He took charge of the club in the summer of 2019 and won the league and cup double in his debut season before repeating the feat the following campaign.

He also guided the Austrian outfit to successive Champions League group appearances. He left the club with an impressive win ratio of 68 per cent.

Out of his 94 games in charge at Salzburg he won 64. He lost just 17 times and drew 13. Salzburg netted 290 times under Marsch and conceded just 113 times.

RB Leipzig

Marsch was assistant coach at Leipzig during the 2018-19 season before leaving for Salzburg. He returned as head coach ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, replacing Julian Nagelsmann who had joined Bayern Munich.

However, he left the club at the beginning of December after winning just eight of 21 games in charge in all competitions. He drew four and lost the other nine for a win ratio of 38 per cent.

Overall