Marsch was sent to the stands for protesting when his side were denied a penalty, after they had conceded the opening goal to a spot-kick following a lengthy VAR review.

Referee Robert Jones studied the replays on the pitchside monitor before deciding Toney had been fouled by Luis Sinisterra.

But Marsch exploded with rage when there was no such review after Crysencio Summerville was tugged back by Aaron Hickey.

Brentford's Ivan Toney (left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal against Leeds (Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

“I was calm, even when Brentford were given the penalty,” said Marsch. “Even though I didn’t see it right away, but normally when the phrasing and verbiage is ‘clear and obvious’ and it takes that long to look at it, then for me it’s not clear and obvious.

“And when I saw it at half-time, I don’t believe it’s a penalty and if it is, it’s an incredibly soft one.

“Then there’s an action where I think Somerville is actually more of an egregious foul and it doesn’t even get looked at for VAR.

“I’m clearly dissatisfied. I’ve got to figure out how to have discussions with the League or with referees or something to help understand how some decisions get made.

Brentford's Aaron Hickey (left) and Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra battle for the ball (Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

“I was speaking with the fourth official, trying to be as respectful as I possibly could, even when a penalty was given that I probably didn’t think was a penalty. And then you don’t see it reciprocated, the respect.

“That’s what I would call it. That lack of VAR visit in the end to me is a lack of respect.”

Toney tucked away his 18th penalty from 18 attempts to take his Bees goal tally to 50 in 96 appearances.

The striker was not going to settle for a half century, though, and he curled in a sublime free-kick for Brentford’s second.

Leeds United's Marc Roca (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game (Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Sinisterra pulled one back for Leeds before half-time but Toney restored the two-goal cushion with a cute chip after Leeds Illan Meslier came charging out of his goal.