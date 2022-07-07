Jesse Marsch on Raphnina's 'urgency' to resolve his Leeds United future

The Brazil winger trained with Leeds United on Thursday morning, although it was no surprise when he did not feature in the 4-0 friendly win over Blackpool.

Chelsea are leading the bidding for Raphinha, but he seems to have his heart set on Barceolna. The problem is, much as the Catalans want him, they are desperately short of cash.

UNCERTAINTY: Jesse Marsch applauds his players in the 4-0 win over Blackpool

But despite it all, Marsch gave the impression that all is still cordial between Raphinha and the Whites, who signed a potential replacement in Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra on Thursday.

"It hasn’t been an easy time for him this summer, things have come and gone and there’s been a lot of little discussions,” said Marsch after the win at York's Community Stadium.

"Right now he’s our player, he showed up today and trained with everybody. He had such a good attitude.

"We had a very open and honest conversation about while he’s here he’s part of us and we’ll see what happens. There’s still a long way to go in the transfer window, I know he has hopes and dreams and we’ll see how everything goes.

"I said to him, I know he loves this team, this club and being here but we’ll see how things progress day by day.”

It is unclear, though, if he wilL join the squad in Australia next week.

"I don’t know,” said the American.

"I think we just have to wait and see what happens in the next couple of days. There’s urgency from his end I think to come up with a solution and then we have to see where things stand and then make that decision.”

Having signed a right-back, three midfielders and a winger, Marsch's priority position is now clear.

"We are actively hunting a striker and then I feel like it’ll feel pretty close to full strength and I’ll feel good about the group,” he said.