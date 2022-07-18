Jesse Marsch provides update on Archie Gray after Leeds United youngster is injured in Aston Villa friendly

The 16-year-old was forced off in the second half of the friendly, which Villa won 1-0, after a late challenge from John McGinn caught him on the ankle.
In a feisty game, Gray himself had been booked for a tackle on Emi Buendia before he was caught by McGinn.
After receiving treatment on the pitch, Gray was forced off but Marsch revealed his medical staff were optimistic the youngster had not suffered a break.
“We're hopeful that it's not too bad,” said Marsch.
"He was in some pain initially and when they assessed it after the match there they're hopeful nothing's broken and that it's just an ankle sprain.
"And then we'll see exactly the severity of it in the next couple of days, but hopefully not too bad.”
Villa boss Steven Gerrard expressed his best wishes to Gray but said the youngster's challenge on Buendia had worried him.
"We wish the young kid very well," he said.
"Hopefully it's not a long injury. John's got the ball, he's been unlucky in the follow through.
"There was one just before by the same boy on Buendia and my heart was in my mouth."