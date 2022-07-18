Jesse Marsch provides update on Archie Gray after Leeds United youngster is injured in Aston Villa friendly

The 16-year-old was forced off in the second half of the friendly, which Villa won 1-0, after a late challenge from John McGinn caught him on the ankle.

In a feisty game, Gray himself had been booked for a tackle on Emi Buendia before he was caught by McGinn.

After receiving treatment on the pitch, Gray was forced off but Marsch revealed his medical staff were optimistic the youngster had not suffered a break.

INJURY BLOW: For Leeds United youngster Archie Gray. Picture: Getty Images.

“We're hopeful that it's not too bad,” said Marsch.

"He was in some pain initially and when they assessed it after the match there they're hopeful nothing's broken and that it's just an ankle sprain.

"And then we'll see exactly the severity of it in the next couple of days, but hopefully not too bad.”

Villa boss Steven Gerrard expressed his best wishes to Gray but said the youngster's challenge on Buendia had worried him.

FEISTY AFFAIR: Archie Gray was booked for a challenge on Emi Buendia during the 'friendly' in Australia. Picture: Getty Images.

"We wish the young kid very well," he said.

"Hopefully it's not a long injury. John's got the ball, he's been unlucky in the follow through.