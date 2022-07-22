Jesse Marsch provides update on injuries picked up by Leeds United pair Luis Sinisterra and Adam Forshaw in pre-season draw with Crystal Palace

Both players were withdrawn in the first half as Leeds shared the spoils with their Premier League rivals in their third and final game of their Australian tour.

Sinisterra was handed his first start since his move from Feyenoord earlier this month but was substituted after 13 minutes after going down with a hamstring injury. He was forced to ground off the ball before receiving treatment.

In a feisty friendly, which produced several yellow cards, Forshaw was substituted after a coming together with Jean-Philippe Mateta. The midfielder felt a strain in his knee but was still able to jog off as he was replaced after 33 minutes.

Luis Sinisterra was forced off with a hamstring injury 13 minutes into Leeds United's 1-1 pre-season draw with Crystal Palace. Picture: Getty Images.

“Luis Sinisterra had a little hamstring injury, and we’re hopeful that it’s not too much and too long, too severe,” said Marsch.

“So anytime we have a hamstring injury I’m totally dissatisfied because I think that’s reflective of everything that we do with them physically. So we’ll evaluate that and we hope that it’s not so bad.

“Adam Forshaw felt Mateta kind of lean on him a little bit and tweaked his knee. We’re hopeful as well that that one’s not so bad, but we’ll get more information in the next days.

“I think we’ve had spirited matches in all of them here and that’s just kind of how our team plays. We only know full throttle and that’s a good thing.

Adam Forshaw was forced off after 33 minutes in Australia. Picture: Getty Images.

“We try to bring out best every day, every game. Certainly there’s some emotion that goes on, some frustration with some calls and different things, tackles.

“The pitch wasn’t the perfect condition, but the mentality to try and get the most out of the game, to play at a high level, to play fast and a high level was really good. There were major stretches of the game that I thought we were quite good.”

The draw with Palace meant Leeds finished their Australian tour with one win, one defeat and one draw. Rodrigo put the Whites ahead from the penalty spot in the second half before Mateta finished off a counter attack to earn a draw for his side.