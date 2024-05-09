Jesse Marsch says Brenden Aaronson will have 'plenty of suitors' if Leeds United try to cash in this summer

Jesse Marsch believes there will be "plenty of suitors" if Leeds United look to cash in on one of his flagship signings despite Brenden Aaronson's disappointing season on loan at Union Berlin and a "hard" response from Elland Road fans when he left.

Marsch worked his fellow American for the third time two summers ago, having handed him his senior debut with New York Red Bulls, then signed him for Red Bull Salzburg.

But Aaronson had a disappointing season as Leeds were relegated and Marsch was sacked in February, and exercised a release clause to leave on loan for Champions League side Union Berlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourth last season, Union are two points above the Bundesliga's relegation play-off spot with two matches remaining.

Aaronson has started 12 league games and come on as a substitute in another 16, scoring twice and making one further goal.

He is one of a host of players Leeds could have decisions on, with Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Jack Harrison and Sam Greenwood due back from season-long loans. Selling as many of possible of those they do not want will be important with financial fair play regulations taken much ore seriously this season.

Leeds do not yet know what division they will be playing in. They face Norwich City in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LOANED OUT: Leeds United playmaker Brenden Aaronson has spent this season with Union Berlin

Asked if Leeds could keep his £28m signing with little indication that Union will try to make the deal permanent, Marsch told CBS Sports’ Call It What You Want podcast: "I don't really know what the thought process would be. I know the fans were really hard on all the players that left, that had clauses in their contracts to either get loaned out or were sold.

“I’m not sure what the whole status or the mentality of what's going on with the club."

Unsurprisingly, he expects plenty of interest if the American playmaker were put up for sale.

“There will be plenty of suitors around Europe," he said. "One thing we know is he needs to get back to playing regular minutes. In the second half of the season, he established himself more, played a little bit more and had some better performances in general.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s such a great kid. He’s a really quality player. He will always do everything he can for the team, I just want to see him excel, I want to see him go somewhere where it feeds into the type of football that he can play, where he can be rewarded.