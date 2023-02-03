Jesse Marsch says Leeds United gave Jack Harrison the sort of vote of confidence he would love from his wife after a deadline day which nearly saw the winger join Leicester City.

The Whites accepted a bid of around £20m from the Foxes on deadline day, but before a deal could be completed, they persuaded Harrison to stay.

Now they will push ahead with trying to tie him to a new contract.

"In the 11th hour something came from Leicester," explained Marsch. "We'd been talking with Jack for a while about renegotiating his contract and it's gone well but then been stalled at different moments. We'd spent a lot of money in the last couple of transfer windows – I think very wisely.

DELIGHTED: Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch was pleased to have been able to keep Jack Harrison

"When all the powers that be could get together from all the different angles then we had discussions, but once it all came together it's clear we wanted Jack to stay, Jack wanted to stay and that's why he's still here.

"We are visiting getting that contract extension finalised because I think Jack has earned it and he's an important guy in our squad but it created some complication because he only had 18 months on his contract when this came,

"In the end I think we all came together to say Jack needs to stay and we all felt the same.

"When it came so late and when you look at how we'd spent money we were trying to contemplate is it the right moment.

"I think it was a little bit of a chance for us to solidify how we really feel about Jack and how he feels about us.

"When big offers come in, players have to consider what that might be so I don't fault anyone for visiting the possibility."

And rather than be unsettled by the thought that Leeds might have been prepared so sell him, the coach thinks Harrison will take belief from the fact they ultimately decided to keep him.

"I think his head is really clear," said Marsch. "I think it was a chance for everybody to express exactly how important he is to us.

"I wish my wife would show a vote of confidence to me like we did to Jack in the last 48 hours!"

Weston McKennie is in contention to make his Leeds debut at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but Rodrigo will miss the game having suffered a "small break" to his tibia which is expected to keep him out for six to eight weeks.

