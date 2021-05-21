Joe Gelhardt on how Marcelo Bielsa is trying to change his style as a Leeds United striker

Gelhardt was one of a raft of under-23 players the Whites signed last summer, in his case from Wigan Athletic.
Although he has been involved in some first-team squads, he is yet to make his senior debut.
Where once being a No 9 was the glory position in English football, now increasingly youngsters want to drop off an contribute more to the build-up. Gelhardt is no exception.
“I'm a player who likes to get on the ball, drop low, and try to dribble past a player," he said.
“What the manager's told me is I need to add more in-behind runs to my game – short, sharp, and more sprints.
“I've tried to take that on board as much as I can, and I've tried to implement it. He's a great manager with young players so everything he says you've got to take it on board.”
Bamford has worked hard on his game by watching some of the world's best centre-forwards, and Gelhardt has being paying close attention to him.
“If I'm watching a first-team game, I'm always watching Pat the most, thinking: where can I improve my game to try and get in the squad a bit more and get a few minutes.”
