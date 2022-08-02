Gelhardt, 20, who enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season last term, has committed his future at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

The former Wigan Athletic player featured 22 times for the first team in the 2021-22 campaign, scoring two goals at Premier League level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United have also secured the futures of two other rising stars in the shape of forward Sam Greenwood and winger Crysencio Summerville, who have signed contracts until June 2026.

Leeds United trio Sam Greenwood (front left), Joe Gelhardt (centre) and Crysencio Summerville (right). Pictured in the back row, left to right, are CEO Angus Kinnear, director of football Victor Orta and chairman Andrea Radrizzani. Picture courtesy of LUFC

On Liverpool-born Gelhardt, Orta commented: “Re-signing Joe is an important moment for us this summer. He is the kind of player that can change games, and the fans know this too.

“We’ve already seen some magical moments from him last season, none more so than the assist for Pascal’s (Struijk’s) goal in the last minute against Brighton, or his goal against Norwich.

“We believe that Joe can go on and have an amazing career and we are delighted that he’s committed his long-term future to us.”

Like Gelhardt, former Arsenal and Sunderland player Greenwood and Dutch wingman Summerville, both 20, signed for the club in 2020 and helped United to the title and promotion in their first season at Premier League 2 Division 2 level before being handed opportunities at first-time level last season at the Elland Road club.

On Greenwood and Summerville, Orta continued: “We are delighted to see Sam sign a new deal with the club.

“We knew when we brought him here from Arsenal that he was a top talent.

“He went on to impress in the under-23s and finally up in the first team, showing a lot of versatility.

“We look forward to watching his career unfold at Elland Road.

“Crysencio is an exciting talent. We have seen what he can do in the under-23 set-up and this year is his time to kick on and deliver in the first team.