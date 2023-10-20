LEEDS UNITED striker Joel Piroe has won the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for September - beating off competition from Hull City rival Aaron Connolly among others.

The Dutch forward, who has made an excellent start to life at Elland Road by way of five goals in his opening eight matches for the club since his big-money move from Swansea City, has been recognised following his opening goal in the fine 3-0 win at Millwall on September 17.

On his goal of the month accolade, he told The Yorkshire Post: "This is the first one (in English football). It was a very good team goal from a great transition and a good finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Of course, you remember then and then go onto the next challenge."

Leeds United striker Joel Piroe pictured with his Championship goal of the month award for September. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

The 24-year-old finished off a stunning team move to put United ahead at the New Den.

A sumptuous move began near United’s own penalty area, with Archie Gray powering forward before passing the ball to Georginio Rutter.

He produced a quick interchange of passes with Willy Gnonto before spotting the well-timed run of Piroe and he took a touch before finishing calmly with precision on his right foot into the bottom corner to put the visitors ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piroe went onto notch a second goal in the second half for Leeds, with Rutter adding a third in an outstanding team victory.

Piroe beat off competition from QPR's Andre Dozzell and Ipswich forward Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich), alongside Connolly.

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "There were plenty of stunning goals across the Championship in September, but the fast pace of the passing, movement and finish, as Leeds turned defence into attack, makes Joel

Piroe’s strike vs Millwall stand out from the rest.

"It can be very easy to make the wrong decision when counter attacking at that speed, but Leeds made it look easy, finding the net following a sharp string of passes.