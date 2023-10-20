Joel Piroe on his first award as a Leeds United player after winning the Championship goal of the month accolade for September
The Dutch forward, who has made an excellent start to life at Elland Road by way of five goals in his opening eight matches for the club since his big-money move from Swansea City, has been recognised following his opening goal in the fine 3-0 win at Millwall on September 17.
On his goal of the month accolade, he told The Yorkshire Post: "This is the first one (in English football). It was a very good team goal from a great transition and a good finish.
"Of course, you remember then and then go onto the next challenge."
The 24-year-old finished off a stunning team move to put United ahead at the New Den.
A sumptuous move began near United’s own penalty area, with Archie Gray powering forward before passing the ball to Georginio Rutter.
He produced a quick interchange of passes with Willy Gnonto before spotting the well-timed run of Piroe and he took a touch before finishing calmly with precision on his right foot into the bottom corner to put the visitors ahead.
Piroe went onto notch a second goal in the second half for Leeds, with Rutter adding a third in an outstanding team victory.
Piroe beat off competition from QPR's Andre Dozzell and Ipswich forward Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich), alongside Connolly.
Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "There were plenty of stunning goals across the Championship in September, but the fast pace of the passing, movement and finish, as Leeds turned defence into attack, makes Joel
Piroe’s strike vs Millwall stand out from the rest.
"It can be very easy to make the wrong decision when counter attacking at that speed, but Leeds made it look easy, finding the net following a sharp string of passes.
"The exchange between Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto was precise, and Piroe’s touch and finish was a thing of beauty.”