Leeds United have confirmed the return of Jonny Howson in a new academy coaching role.

The 37-year-old has joined the trend of senior players taking up player-coach roles with under-21s side after his summer release by Middlesbrough.

Leeds are following the route of clubs such as Manchester United – with former Doncaster Rovers player Tommy Rowe, and previously Paul McShane and Tom Huddlestone – and Liverpool, with Jay Spearing.

Morley-born Howson began his career as a box-to-box midfielder with Leeds, making over 200 appearances in all competitions and playing an important part in getting them out of League One before moving to Norwich City in 2012. He did not work with current Leeds manager Daniel Farke, joining Middlesbrough when the German arrived in 2017.

NEW JOB: Jonny Howson (Image courtesy of Leeds United)

Howson made 15 Championship starts last season and then-coach Michael Carrick was keen to keep him but he has opted to take a step away from first0team football to start out in coaching.

“Once I heard about the opportunity and with what this club means to me, it was something I was really excited about," he said. "I grew up with Scott (Gardner, Leeds' under-21 coach) in the academy and he has played a big part in me coming back.

“I feel I can really offer something to the group as I have been where they are now. We all want to see academy players progressing through this club.”

