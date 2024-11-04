Josuha Guilavogui thinking of Leeds United's future after winning debut
So too did academy products Sam Chambers and Charlie Crew in Saturday's 3-0 Championship win at home to Plymouth Argyle.
As well as cover in central midfield and at centre-back, Leeds manager Daniel Farke was looking for a selfless character who could pass his experience onto the club's youngsters when he dipped into the free agent market after serious injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev. It is pretty clear why former France international Guilavogui got the nod.
“I think everything was perfect," he said after coming off the bench in the second half. "We won 3-0, we kept a clean sheet, some young players came in, I came in.
"I’m 34 playing for the first time for Leeds and I’m playing with players who are 17, 18. I can remember my first game so I don’t want to be happy just for me but also for them because I hope it is the first of many.”
Guilavogui's introduction allowed Leeds to give a breather to Joe Rothwell after first-half goals from Dan James, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson built a lead an unambitious side were never going to threaten.
When he initially came on, the midfielder's every touch was cheered but he knows his place in the grand scheme of things.
"It was a little bit strange because I don’t need so much support – I can play football, you know! – but they were really nice with me and the team and we did a very good job. It was a perfect afternoon.
“When everybody is fit the players who were there (Ampadu and Gruev) will play," he said.
"If I can give only one per cent and we can achieve our goals I will be the happiest man in the world
"I’m looking after our young players and if the coach needs me I will give everything. I am doing the best job in the world so I will try to give my best. The coach knows if he needs me for five, 10, 15, one game I will always be happy to do it.”
"I want to stay in football after my (playing) career ends. I hope have maybe one or two years more, but they (the youngsters) are the future of the club and if I can give my little stone on their path, I will do it with a smile on my face.
"I would like to coach but I signed as a football player. I will not come with the balls and say, ‘Okay, let’s do the training’.
"There’s not a lot of people in the world who come to their job with a smile. I was six months at home and now I’m here playing for Leeds United so what’s better than that?"