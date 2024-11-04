Josuha Guilavogui was quick to turn the attention onto Leeds United's youngsters after making his debut for the club.

So too did academy products Sam Chambers and Charlie Crew in Saturday's 3-0 Championship win at home to Plymouth Argyle.

“I think everything was perfect," he said after coming off the bench in the second half. "We won 3-0, we kept a clean sheet, some young players came in, I came in.

"I’m 34 playing for the first time for Leeds and I’m playing with players who are 17, 18. I can remember my first game so I don’t want to be happy just for me but also for them because I hope it is the first of many.”

Guilavogui's introduction allowed Leeds to give a breather to Joe Rothwell after first-half goals from Dan James, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson built a lead an unambitious side were never going to threaten.

When he initially came on, the midfielder's every touch was cheered but he knows his place in the grand scheme of things.

"It was a little bit strange because I don’t need so much support – I can play football, you know! – but they were really nice with me and the team and we did a very good job. It was a perfect afternoon.

ON A HIGH: Leeds United's Josuha Guilavogui (left) beats Plymouth Argyle's Kornel Szucs to a high ball

“When everybody is fit the players who were there (Ampadu and Gruev) will play," he said.

"If I can give only one per cent and we can achieve our goals I will be the happiest man in the world

"I’m looking after our young players and if the coach needs me I will give everything. I am doing the best job in the world so I will try to give my best. The coach knows if he needs me for five, 10, 15, one game I will always be happy to do it.”

"I want to stay in football after my (playing) career ends. I hope have maybe one or two years more, but they (the youngsters) are the future of the club and if I can give my little stone on their path, I will do it with a smile on my face.

"I would like to coach but I signed as a football player. I will not come with the balls and say, ‘Okay, let’s do the training’.