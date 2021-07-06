Junior Firpo rejects rival interest to join Leeds United from FC Barcelona

Junior Firpo. Picture courtesy of Leeds United.

The 24-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Elland Road club following successful completion of a medical and a period of quarantine following his arrival in Yorkshire.

Reports suggest that Firpo has joined for a €15m fee plus add-ons.

In a statement, Barcelona said they will retain 20 per cent sell-on of any future sale of the player.

Firpo - also linked with AC Milan - will provide a much-needed specialised option at left-back following the recent departure of North Macedonian international Gjanni Alioski - who recently left the club.

Firpo’s versatility has seen him feature at left-back, right-back and as part of a back three, but the player failed to dislodge Jordi Alba from the starting line-up at the Camp Nou last term and played just seven times in La Liga last season.

Barca, whose gross debt is over €1 billion, need to bring in money this summer to help fund arrivals and also need to reduce the wage bill to be able to register new players within the league-imposed salary cap.

Along with Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic, Philippe Coutinho and Martin Braithwaite, Firpo was one of the players who have been made available for a transfer.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Firpo has featured 41 times for Barca in the past two seasons, having made his breakthrough with Real Betis after moving to Spain at a young age.

Firpo excelled at Betis in 2018-19 - scoring three goals and contributing five assists in 29 appearances for the club with his exploits earning him a call-up to the Spanish under-19 side, where he helped them win the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

After the tournament, Firpo secured a move to Barca on a five-year deal.