Firpo has signed a four-year deal (Picture: LUFC)

United fended off interest from a number of clubs to secure the signing of the FC Barcelona full-back for a reported €15m fee plus add-ons – with the Catalan club retaining a 20 per cent sell on of any future sale.

The 24-year-old, also linked with AC Milan, has signed a four-year deal following successful completion of a medical and a period of quarantine following his arrival in Yorkshire.

He said: “I am really happy. I wanted to be here and I have always wanted to play in the Premier League. To be here at this club; it is a historic club with really good fans. I am excited to play here.

Junior Firpo playing for Real Betis (Picture: Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)

“Victor spoke with me and showed me the project and I said: ‘Wow, this is interesting’ and at this moment I said: ‘ok, I want to go to Leeds.’

“All the people say to me that a full Elland Road is incredible and I want to see a full stadium.”

Former Real Betis player Firpo will provide a much-needed specialised option at left-back following the recent departure of North Macedonian international Gjanni Alioski.

The versatility of Firpo has seen him feature at left-back, right-back and as part of a back three, but the player failed to dislodge Jordi Alba from the starting line-up at the Camp Nou last term and played just seven times in La Liga last season.

Salute: Junior Firpo on signing for Leeds United (Picture: LUFC)

Barca, whose gross debt is over €1 billion, need to bring in money this summer to help fund arrivals and also must reduce the wage bill to be able to register new players within the league-imposed salary cap.

Along with Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic, Philippe Coutinho and Martin Braithwaite, Firpo had been made available for a transfer.