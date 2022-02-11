With no other injuries reported, it could leave a choice between Adam Forshaw and Mateusz Klich in central midfield as the only significant decision for coach Marcelo Bielsa to make.

Brazilian left-back Firpo - Leeds's only specialist in that position - is back in training but not yet ready to make his first appearance since coming off at West Ham United in the Premier League with the problem.

INJURY: Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo

Injuries and Covid-19 have limited his debut season to 11 league starts so far.

With no fresh injury problems reported from Wednesday's 3-3 draw at Aston Villa, Stuart Dallas can again be expected to play on the left-hand side of defence.

"He's healthy but we're not going to anticipate his return," explained Bielsa. "He will return next week."

Asked about the general health of his squad, the coach replied: "(Patrick) Bamford, (Kalvin) Phillips, (Liam) Cooper and Firpo, like in the game against Aston Villa, won't be considered for the game against Everton."

England midfielder Phillips remains on course to be back from a hamstring injury in the early days of March.

Klich went off injured in the 85th minute of the game at Villa Park to be replaced by Forshaw, himself making his first appearance since the league game at the London Stadium.

Given he spoken again yesterday as he has in the past about how a three-day turnaround offers no time for preparation, or even "adequate recovery", he could further freshen his squad, but options are limited.

Tyler Roberts was the most experienced of the eight unused substitutes, but the two players he would be most likely to come in for - Rodrigo or Dan James - were Leeds's two outstanding performers in the draw.