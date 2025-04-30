Junior Firpo's future verdict and Daniel Farke on importance of Largie Ramazani double

Daniel Farke has warned Leeds United fans against reading fond farewells into his use of substitutes on Monday.

The Whites played their final home game of the season, signing off with a 4-0 win over Bristol City.

They complete their campaign at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, where matching Burnley's result at home to Millwall will secure the Championship title, and a victory will take them to 100 points for the season.

Monday could prove to have been the last Elland Road game for a number of players, with Leeds needing to upgrade their squad for Premier League football, and several key players on loan or out of contract in the summer.

Leeds United's Junior Firpo celebrates promotion to the Premier League (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Left-back Junior Firpo falls into the latter category, and was substituted in Monday's closing minutes to receive the applause of the crowd. He was replaced by Sam Byram, whose contract is also up.

So too is that of midfielder Josuha Guilavogui, who came on minutes earlier.

Loanee Manor Solomon started the game, but Joe Rothwell missed out through injury.

Farke explained the players he used once the game was won had nothing to do with farewells.

Leeds United's Largie Ramazani celebrates promotion to the Premier League following victory over Bristol City in which he scored twice (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

"It was not a goodbye, we just wanted to win this game and in the final stages it was important to involve the players who played a really crucial part this season, not to do something with a player who was not so much involved," he said. "That was the reason my last substitution was Sam Byram."

Farke brought on Largie Ramazani and Patrick Bamford with the score at 2-0, then Matteo Joseph, Guilavogui and Byram after the first of winger Ramazani's two goals. Issac Schmidt missed the game with a knee problem.

Farke said it was important Ramazani finishes the season well after being critical of his contribution earlier in the run-in.

"Thank God he delivered what he has shown in glimpses, especially at the beginning of the season, that he can deliver end products," said his manager.

"The last games when he came on he was a bit unlucky at times and perhaps not that tidy.

"It was the perfect moment for him to come on because the game was won and the atmosphere was excited. He's a mood player, he needs to be in a good mood.

"He's stepped up in training in the last weeks.

"I had a good feeling he would reward himself with some proper scenes to finish the season.

"To take his momentum in the finishing steps of the season is quite important because the last weeks of the season were not easy for him after he found it difficult to get back in the team and when he was on the pitch it was perhaps not always the perfect performance but he's a brilliant lad."

Sentiment is unlikely to play much part in Farke's team selection on Saturday with the Whites in such a tight battle for the title, but could do again in his substitutions if Leeds can get the game won early.