Jurgen Klopp reveals the key Liverpool duo who won't be fit to face Leeds United

The sides meet on Merseyside this week after the contest, which was originally scheduled for Boxing Day, was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the Whites camp.

Firmino and Jota both missed the Reds' 3-1 win over Norwich City last weekend after both featuring in Liverpool' s 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League last week.

Jota has scored 18 goals in 36 appearances for the Anfield club this season while Firmino has netted eight times in 26 games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “They were not on the pitch for training so that’s not a good sign.

"We have to see what we can do with the boys in the next few days and we will make a decision later in the week.”

Klopp, whose side have won eight matches in a row in all competitions, has no other injury or suspension concerns.

Leeds will be without Robin Koch, who was forced out of Sunday’s home defeat to Manchester United with concussion.

RULED OUT: Diogo Jota, left, and Roberto Firmino, right. Picture: PA Wire.