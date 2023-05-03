Sam Allardyce has been officially unveiled as the new Leeds United head coach but has not been joined by trusted lieutenant Sammy Lee.

The pair have worked together at various clubs, including Bolton Wanderers and Everton, but Allardyce’s former assistant has not been announced as a member of the coaching set-up at Elland Road.

Allardyce will instead be assisted by Karl Robinson, who was most recently in charge of League One side Oxford United and previously worked with ‘Big Sam’ at Blackburn Rovers.

According to Sky Sports, Lee has not been able to reunite with Allardyce because he is on jury service. The pair last worked together in 2021, when they were drafted in by West Bromwich Albion but could not steer the Baggies to Premier League safety.

It remains to be seen whether Allardyce will remain at Elland Road beyond the end of the current campaign but in the short-term, he has been tasked with keeping the Whites afloat in the Premier League. It is a short-term mission Lee will not be part of and one that begins with a trip to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday (April 5).

The former England boss has numerous escapes from relegation on his CV and the Elland Road faithful will be hoping the management veteran will be able to utilise his experience to secure Leeds’ top flight place for the 2023/24 campaign.

In a statement announcing his arrival, Leeds United said: “Allardyce has managed over 500 Premier League games in a managerial career stretching 29 years and he brings a wealth of knowledge in fighting for survival, having guided a number of his previous clubs to safety.

“His first experience of the top-flight came with Bolton Wanderers, who he would guide into Europe for the first time in the club’s history. Following this, he went on to manage Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United, earning promotion to the Premier League in his first season with the Hammers.